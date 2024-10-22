D.C. Railroad Law Firm Celebrates $33M Win For Paducah & Louisville Railway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- William A. Mullins, Founder and Managing PartnerDC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mullins Law Group PLLC (MLG) today announced that it successfully assisted its client, Paducah & Louisville Railway (PAL) , in obtaining $33,780,304 in federal funding from an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program for freight and highway projects. MLG provides legal and strategic advice to railroads, ports and other multi-modal transportation providers, and specializes in federal and state grant assistance.MLG Senior Counsel, Crystal M. Zorbaugh, leader of the railroad federal and state grants and financing portion of the MLG practice, represented PAL throughout the competitive grant process, public entity negotiations, and strategic decision-making process. Ms. Zorbaugh was assisted by project leader MLG attorney Spencer M. Naake.“P&L is excited to continue our work to rebuild critical freight railroad infrastructure. This project will benefit all Kentuckians by keeping employers in the commonwealth connected to markets around the world," said P&L Transportation Chairman, CEO, and President Tom Greene in a press release issued by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) office.MLG has assisted PAL in successfully obtaining federal discretionary funds under the INFRA program twice in the past five years. MLG's federal and state grants practice fiercely advocates for clients' projects and objectives.“Today, MLG celebrates that our contributions will enable our client, PAL, for decades to come, to keep America moving domestically and abroad,” said William A. Mullins, Founder and Managing Partner.About Mullins Law Group PLLCMullins Law Group (MLG) is a Washington, D.C. based transportation and railroad law firm .MLG helps transportation companies overcome legal obstacles, manage risk, and seize growthopportunities in the 21st century. The firm brings decades of transportation expertise to contractdrafting, regulatory compliance, negotiations, and grant writing services for both railroad andtrucking companies. Learn more at

