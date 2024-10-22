Kejriwal Came With Dreams Of Change But Has Become A 'Maafi Expert': Ravi Shankar Prasad

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, while commenting on the Supreme Court's rejection of Arvind Kejriwal's petition in a defamation case, said that the former Delhi Chief Minister, who once promised to transform the country, has now become an expert on seeking apology (maafi expert).

Prasad pointed out that Kejriwal has strayed far from the ideals he championed during the Anna Hazare movement.

Speaking to persons at the BJP's national headquarters here on Tuesday, Prasad referred to the Supreme Court's recent decision, which rejected Kejriwal's plea to stay a defamation case related to comments he made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

The defamation case was initiated by Gujarat University, following Kejriwal's public remarks questioning the PM's degree, which led to an RTI being filed. The Sessions Court and the Gujarat High Court have already dismissed Kejriwal's petition, and now, the Supreme Court has upheld those decisions.

Prasad claimed that Kejriwal had even hinted during the court proceedings that he might apologise for his remarks, but the Supreme Court noted that such an apology should have been made earlier. Now, with his petition withdrawn, the criminal defamation case against him will proceed in Gujarat.

Highlighting Kejriwal's pattern of making accusations and later apologising, Prasad listed several instances where the Delhi CM issued apologies, including to late Arun Jaitley, to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, to Punjab leader Vikram Majithia, to Kapil Sibal and others.

Prasad argued that while criticism is a fundamental right in politics, making false and defamatory allegations is not.

“The true face of Arvind Kejriwal, who lectures the world on honesty and anti-corruption, has been revealed,” Prasad remarked, adding,“Kejriwal has apologised on 10 separate occasions for various remarks.”

He also drew a parallel between Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that both have displayed similar carelessness in their public conduct.

Prasad also addressed questions on the BJP's stance on population control and the challenges in Wayanad where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting. He dismissed concerns about Priyanka's chances of electoral success, saying the BJP and its leaders do not fear competition.

He also touched upon India-China relations, noting that sensitive diplomatic matters should be handled by experienced officials and questioned the understanding of diplomacy among some opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal.

Responding to Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav's controversial remarks about the Chief Justice of India, Prasad reaffirmed the importance of respecting the judiciary, which he described as vital to the country's democracy and constitutional traditions.