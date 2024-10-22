Israeli Occupation Kills 13 People, Injures 57 In S. Lebanon
10/22/2024 2:08:01 AM
BEIRUT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Ministry of health announced on Tuesday an updated toll from the Israeli occupation's airstrike near Rafic Hariri Hospital in southern Lebanon, late Monday, which increased to at least 13 dead and 57 injured.
In a press release by the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, under the Ministry of Public Health that among the 57 injuries are 17 people in critical condition.
Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations between the resistance and Israeli Occupation forces since October 2023, which have escalated in intensity until it reached its peak in September 23 causing significant material and human losses. (pickup previous)
