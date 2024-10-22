Kuwait's KFF Urges Caution, Vigilance Due To Unstable Weather Condition

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 -- (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) urged Tuesday citizens and residents to be cautious and vigilant while driving due to unstable weather condition in the country. In a press release by the KFF public relation department, the force called upon people to contact the 112 hotline in case of any emergency. (end) ahk

