Kuwait's KFF Urges Caution, Vigilance Due To Unstable Weather Condition

10/22/2024 2:07:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 -- (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) urged Tuesday citizens and residents to be cautious and vigilant while driving due to unstable weather condition in the country.
In a press release by the KFF public relation department, the force called upon people to contact the 112 hotline in case of any emergency. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

