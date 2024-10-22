Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Letter From Iranian Pres. Addressed To Amir
Date
10/22/2024 2:07:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince, sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a letter addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkia.
The message delivered at Bayan Palace by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, focused on the bilateral relations between Kuwait and Iran, as well as ways to enhance and expand cooperation across various fields, the communication also touched on recent regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director of the Crown Prince Office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Dhiab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Issa, and the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat. (end)
dss
MENAFN22102024000071011013ID1108805077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.