Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Letter From Iranian Pres. Addressed To Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- the Crown Prince, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Tuesday a letter addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkia.

The message delivered at Bayan Palace by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, focused on the bilateral relations between Kuwait and Iran, as well as ways to enhance and expand cooperation across various fields, the communication also touched on recent regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director of the Crown Prince Office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Dhiab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Issa, and the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat. (end)

