Artificial Intelligence Macroeconomic Growth Opportunity Research 2024-2030: Focus On European Union, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, And Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
AI's impact on global businesses in the past decade cannot be overstated. Large-scale and real-time data analysis and highly accurate prediction capabilities of AI/machine learning (ML) algorithms are significantly improving decision making processes.
By 2030, AI investment will expand at a CAGR of 33.6% in the baseline scenario, whereas under the accelerated scenario, investments are forecast to reach $2 trillion. While China and the United States will remain leaders in AI private investments, the favorable policy support and exponential demand for AI applications within the European Union, Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia will make these nations key participants in the global AI industry. AI's accelerated implementation has the potential to propel the global GDP by over $7 trillion by 2030, underscoring its significance in shaping the global economic landscape.
Moreover, AI's ability to take over routine and low-skill tasks will help firms shift their employees to higher-value-add activities, thus shifting to a higher productivity curve in the long term. The integration of AI has become a key competitive advantage, and as a result, private investments have scaled rapidly. This macroeconomic thought leadership report takes a quantitative and qualitative approach to analyzing the impact of AI on global economies and various industries between 2024 and 2030.
This thought leadership report analyzes the macroeconomic impact of the ongoing AI transformation and uses a multivariate regression analysis approach to ascertain scenario-wise impacts on key economic indicators, such as GDP and labor productivity.
KEY FEATURES
Key Themes Macroeconomic growth opportunities stemming from AI Countries to action: AI investment and policy outlook Impact of AI on Industries: a qualitative approach
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Healthcare Growth Opportunity 2: Manufacturing Growth Opportunity 3: Banking and Finance
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in AI
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Ecosystem
Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities of AI: An Overview
Growth Generator
Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities of AI: Drivers and Restraints Economic Metrics
Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities Stemming from AI
Definition of AI AI Investment Overview Impact of AI Investment - Framework Impact of AI Investment - Methodology X-Variable Analysis - AI Investment Scenario Assumptions X-Variable Analysis - AI Investment Outlook by Scenario X-Variable Analysis - AI Investment Outlook by Geography and Scenario X-Variable Analysis - Labor Indicator Outlook X-Variable Analysis - Scientific Publication Outlook X-Variable Analysis - Material and Infrastructure Indicator Outlook Multivariate Regression Output Y-Variable Analysis - Labor Productivity Outlook by Scenario GDP Outlook by Scenario Employment Outlook and Occupational Shift Key Macroeconomic Disruptors and Occupational Shift Job Displacement Scenario Assumptions Job Displacement Role of Government
Countries to Action
AI Investment and Policy Outlook - United States AI Investment and Policy Outlook - China AI Investment and Policy Outlook - Europe AI Investment and Policy Outlook - Other Key Countries
Impact of AI on Industries
Three Pillars of the AI Impact Assessment Framework Healthcare Manufacturing Banking and Finance
