Hofseth Biocare ASA: CFO RESIGNATION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Christel Elise Kanli has decided to step down as Chief Officer (CFO) of Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

"I would like to thank Christel for her efforts and positive contributions to HBC. I wish her all the best of luck in her future endeavors" said Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of HBC. HBC has initiated a search for Kanli's successor for the CFO position.

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO

