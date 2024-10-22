عربي


Hofseth Biocare ASA: CFO RESIGNATION


10/22/2024 2:01:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Christel Elise Kanli has decided to step down as Chief financial Officer (CFO) of Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

"I would like to thank Christel for her efforts and positive contributions to HBC. I wish her all the best of luck in her future endeavors" said Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of HBC. HBC has initiated a search for Kanli's successor for the CFO position.

Contact details for further information:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO
E-mail: ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO, on the time set out above, on behalf of HBC.


