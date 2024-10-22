(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Florida Mesothelioma Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a former construction worker who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's top law firms for people who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma and they have an amazing track record of obtaining top compensation results for their clients. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Tampa and as we are fond of saying they have no equal in Florida.

"We have been assisting construction workers who have developed lung cancer and mesothelioma for nearly two decades and we know for a fact many of these types of workers underestimate the potential compensation they might receive. Most construction workers had significant and routine exposure to asbestos prior to the early 1980s. Construction workers might still be exposed to asbestos-especially if they work in remodeling or reconstruction. We especially want to mention that most construction workers or laborers who worked at construction sites are not aware there is potentially significant compensation if they develop lung cancer.

"If your husband or dad is a former construction worker with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The amazing lawyers at the Gori Law Firm consistently get top compensation results for their clients."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic

