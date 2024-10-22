Maha Assembly Polls: BJP Fields Sitting Mlas Despite Shinde Faction’S Opposition In Thane

(MENAFN- IANS) Thane, Oct 22 (IANS) The BJP has announced nominees in Maharashtra's Thane by turning a blind eye to the strong opposition to a few names from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Thane is Chief Shinde's home district which has 18 Assembly constituencies.

BJP's move to nominate Sulabha Gaikwad, wife of party legislator Ganpat Gaikwad, who is currently in jail from Kalyan East, Sanjay Kelkar from Thane, Ganesh Naik from Airoli and Kisan Kathore from Murbad was to send a strong signal to the Shinde faction not to take it for granted and also to reiterate that the party will continue its efforts for its consolidation in Thane district. BJP has also dropped sufficient hints that CM Shinde, his son Shrikant Shinde, who is party MP from Kalyan Dombivali, and party supporters may have single-handed influence in Thane's administrative circle, the party also enjoys its share in increasing MahaYuti's presence in the district.

Barring the lone exception of sitting legislator Kumar Ailani from Ulhasnagar, the BJP has renominated seven sitting legislators from Thane district in its first list.

BJP is also actively considering fielding the Independent legislator Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayander by inducting her into the party fold. Jain, who defeated the BJP nominee Narendra Mehata, has supported the MahaYuti government due to her proximity to the Chief Minister.

A senior BJP leader said, "Party leader was quite clear in re-nominating the sitting legislators even though Shiv Sena leaders had expressed their reservations. The party took a strong stand that 'we will decide our candidates' while nominating Sulabha Gaikwad from Kalyan East in particular. In Navi Mumbai too, despite the Chief Minister's close associates targeting the party, it has renominated Ganesh Naik from Airoli constituency." He further stated that despite aggressive postures by the former Union Minister Kapil Patil, who lost from the Bhiwandi seat in the general elections, and a warning from Shiv Sena, BJP has renominated Kisan Kathore from Murbad based on his performance in the last two terms and winnability.

The party's calculated move deserves importance as of the 18 seats, BJP in the 2019 Assembly elections had won eight seats while the united Shiv Sena mustered victory over five seats. As soon as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power in the state, the then Urban Development and now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has single-handedly dominated the administrative and political circles of the district in the last five years. Therefore, despite being the largest party in the state, BJP leaders and office-bearers had to act under pressure in Thane district. Due to Shinde's dominance, the competition in the local and civic body elections was quite intense among the grand alliance.

In cities like Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Murbad, it was seen that the conflict between the BJP and the Shinde faction has reached its peak. Despite Shinde Sena expressing strong reservations and exerting pressure, the BJP stuck to its guns by showing faith in the existing legislators, including Naik, Kathore and Kelkar. In the case of Ganpat Gaikwad, the BJP fielded his wife Sulabha Gaikwad by neglecting the opposition by Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and other party supporters.

Another BJP leader said the party is preparing to contest a total of nine seats leaving just six seats to the Shinde faction. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is expected to contest Kalwa-Mumbra, Bhiwandi East and Shahapur from Thane district. The Shinde faction will also have to field its nominees against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena nominee and sitting legislator Raju Patil from Kalyan Rural. There, the Shinde faction is worried that the local BJP leaders may mobilise in support for Raju Patil.

