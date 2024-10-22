Board Expert Advisor Announcement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gifftid Appoints Cliff Prior as Board Advisor to Propel Impact Entrepreneurship to the Mainstream through AI, Digital Enablement, and Data Intelligence

- Cliff PriorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gifftid Ltd, a leading platform advancing impact-driven enterprises, announces the appointment of Cliff Prior CBE as its new Board Advisor. A globally recognized leader in impact investment, Cliff will play a key role in supporting Gifftid's mission to mainstream impact entrepreneurship through AI, digital intelligence, and data-driven tools, aligning impact with profitable business outcomes.Cliff brings a wealth of experience from his roles as CEO of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG), Better Society Capital, and UnLtd, where he championed innovative financing models and policies that supported sustainable, impact-driven ventures. His leadership has channeled significant capital into enterprises that combine social and financial success, making him an ideal advocate for scaling Gifftid's platform.“Cliff's leadership in the impact investment space and his vision for sustainable business growth are exactly what Gifftid needs to scale impact entrepreneurship,” said Grace Almendras-Castillo, Founder and CEO of Gifftid Ltd .“His expertise will help us advance our AI-powered platform to support SMEs in driving both impact and profitability.”Gifftid empowers impact-driven SMEs by helping them transform into Impact Entrepreneurs to access capital, commercial partnerships and supply chain opportunities to grow, enable impact and sustainability goals aligned with financial success. With Cliff's guidance, Gifftid aims to further amplify the convergence of impact and profit as a core business model.“I'm excited to join Gifftid at a pivotal time when business can drive sustainable transformation,” said Cliff Prior.“I believe impact and profit can succeed together, and Gifftid's platform is positioned to lead that charge.”With Cliff's appointment, Gifftid strengthens its commitment to sectors like healthcare, life sciences, climate, food/agriculture, and digital economies, proving that impact entrepreneurship can fuel both sustainable progress and growth.About Gifftid Ltd:Gifftid Ltd is a next-generation platform advancing impact-driven entrepreneurship by leveraging AI, digital enablement, and data-driven tools to align SMEs, investors, and industries. Gifftid ensures the convergence of social impact and profitability, creating a global ecosystem where purposeful enterprises thrive.

