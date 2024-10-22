Delhi Environment Minister Hits Out At BJP Over Inaction On Pollution Control

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, sharply criticised the BJP for its lack of efforts to combat the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

He accused the BJP-led of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan of failing to take adequate measures to address the issue. "There seems to be no trace of the Central Environment either," he told IANS.

Rai went on to accuse the BJP of exacerbating the pollution problem. "The BJP's agenda appears to be to increase pollution and at the same time chant slogans. Our government, on the other hand, is focused on reducing it," he said, urging the opposition to cooperate in tackling the crisis.

Discussing pollution control measures, Rai highlighted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is implemented in phases based on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

"GRAP 1 is activated when AQI exceeds 200, and GRAP 2 when it goes above 300. From today, GRAP 2 has been implemented across North India, particularly in the NCR region. We are working with officials to ensure its effective enforcement in Delhi," he explained.

Rai also addressed the pollution caused by vehicles, noting that Delhi has already deployed over 2,000 electric buses in addition to CNG buses.

However, he expressed concern over diesel buses entering Delhi from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. "We are writing to the Transport Ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, requesting them to stop sending diesel buses to Delhi when pollution levels are high. Instead, they should send CNG or electric buses to help mitigate the pollution crisis," he urged.

Delhi is one of the world's most polluted cities throughout the year. But its air turns toxic especially in winter due to several factors, including burning crop residue, low wind speed and bursting of firecrackers during festivals. The pollution causes severe health issues in Delhi residents every year.