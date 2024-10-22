ZTO To Announce Third Quarter Financial Results Of 2024 On November 19, 2024 U.S. Eastern Time
Date
10/22/2024 1:32:14 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the U.S. market closes on November 19, 2024.
ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong:
|
800-963-976
|
Singapore:
|
800-120-5863
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-206-115
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Passcode:
|
0501133
A replay of the conference call may be accessible through November 26, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada:
|
855-669-9658
|
Passcode:
|
1609584
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in
China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in
China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in
China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit
.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN22102024003732001241ID1108805034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.