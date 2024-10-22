ZTO To Announce Third Quarter Financial Results Of 2024 On November 19, 2024 U.S. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the U.S. closes on November 19, 2024. ZTO's management team will host an call at 7:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Singapore:

800-120-5863 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 0501133

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through November 26, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:



United States:

1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Canada: 855-669-9658 Passcode: 1609584

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in

China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in

China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in

China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit

.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508

Email: [email protected]

