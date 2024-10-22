عربي


RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE


10/22/2024 1:32:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction Auction results
Auction date 2024-10-22
Start date 2024-10-23
Maturity date 2024-10-30
Interest rate, % 3.25
Offered volume, SEK bn 843
Total bid amount, SEK bn 695.15
Accepted volume, SEK bn 695.15
Number of bids 19
Percentage allotted, % 100



MENAFN22102024004107003653ID1108805033


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

