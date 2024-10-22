CRPF Schools In Delhi, Hyderabad, And Other Cities Across India Receive A Hoax Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after a bomb blast near Central Reserve Force School in Delhi's Rohini area, several CRPF across the country received hoax bomb threats via email, reported ANI, citing sources. Two of the CRPF schools which received bomb threats on Monday night are in Delhi, and one is located in Hyderabad .

Security officials are on alert after a bomb blast near CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, on October 20. Bomb threats nearly days after the incident may further escalate the situation. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to find the perpetrators of the Rohini school bomb blast.

The area around the CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, in the national capital, remains cordoned off following the Sunday bomb blast.

Officials from the Institute of IED Management in Pune, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and security personnel conducted investigations at the site, reported ANI.

Delhi Police seized all CCTV footage from nearby markets on Mondayas part of the investigation. According to sources, the CCTV footage shows a suspect wearing a white T-shirt near the blast site the night before the explosion.

Police sources revealed that the explosive device was wrapped in a polythene bag and buried in a half to one-foot-deep pit, which was then covered with garbage. The explosion took place outside the CRPF School in Prashant Vihar on October 20 morning. While there were no reported injuries, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged due to the blast.

Following a preliminary investigation, Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections to continue the probe. The FIR states,“A hole in the boundary wall of the school is evident, caused by the blast. Additionally, window panes and signboards of the shops opposite the CRPF school were damaged due to the blast's impact.”