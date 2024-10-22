(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Class 1-3 Steering and Suspension Aftermarket, Europe, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study of the European Class1-3 steering and suspension components aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial identifies viable growth opportunities over the forecast period. It forecasts unit shipments (in million units), revenue (€ million), and average manufacturer-level price (in €) through 2030.

The study also evaluates the market share of the top industry players, distribution channels, service preferences, and technology trends. It provides brief profiles of key suppliers and discusses the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles and growth drivers and restraints. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030. Leading brands in the European steering and suspension components aftermarket are ZF TRW, DRiV, Febi Bilstein, Delphi, Meyle AG, SKF, FAG, VAICO, MAPCO, Sidem, Optimal, and Febest.

The steering and suspension aftermarket forecast is based on a country- and regional-level analysis and estimation of VIO of PCs and LCVs and country- and regional-level estimation of average annual km driven by PCs and LCVs.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels

Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Connected Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the European Class 1-3 Steering and Suspension Aftermarket



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 Steering and Suspension Aftermarket

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Product Definitions Competitive Environment: Steering and Suspension Aftermarket

Growth Generator: Steering and Suspension



Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CASE Impact, 2030

Forecast Considerations

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Growth Generator: Ball Joints Aftermarket



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Average Pricing Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Growth Generator: Sway Bar/Stabilizer Links Aftermarket



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Average Pricing Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Growth Generator: Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Growth Generator: Control Arms Aftermarket



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Company Profiles

