The study of the European Class1-3 steering and suspension components aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles identifies viable growth opportunities over the forecast period. It forecasts unit shipments (in million units), revenue (€ million), and average manufacturer-level price (in €) through 2030.
The study also evaluates the market share of the top industry players, distribution channels, service preferences, and technology trends. It provides brief profiles of key suppliers and discusses the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles and growth drivers and restraints. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030. Leading brands in the European steering and suspension components aftermarket are ZF TRW, DRiV, Febi Bilstein, Delphi, Meyle AG, SKF, FAG, VAICO, MAPCO, Sidem, Optimal, and Febest.
The steering and suspension aftermarket forecast is based on a country- and regional-level analysis and estimation of VIO of PCs and LCVs and country- and regional-level estimation of average annual km driven by PCs and LCVs.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Connected Vehicles
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the European Class 1-3 Steering and Suspension Aftermarket
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 Steering and Suspension Aftermarket
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Product Definitions Competitive Environment: Steering and Suspension Aftermarket
Growth Generator: Steering and Suspension
Key Findings Growth Drivers Growth Restraints CASE Impact, 2030 Forecast Considerations Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Growth Generator: Ball Joints Aftermarket
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Country Unit Shipment Forecast by Country Average Pricing Forecast Forecast Analysis Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Growth Generator: Sway Bar/Stabilizer Links Aftermarket
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Country Unit Shipment Forecast by Country Average Pricing Forecast Forecast Analysis Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Growth Generator: Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Country Unit Shipment Forecast by Country Revenue Forecast by Product Type Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type Forecast Analysis Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Growth Generator: Control Arms Aftermarket
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Country Unit Shipment Forecast by Country Revenue Forecast by Product Type Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type Forecast Analysis Revenue Share by Brand Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Company Profiles
