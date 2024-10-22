(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Population Management Sector, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the global PHM market, including a detailed analysis of its applications, namely data and analytics, care management, performance and quality management, and advisory services. Discussions include challenges, drivers, and restraints as well as a revenue forecast for each application area. The study period is 2023 to 2029.

Healthcare providers worldwide struggle with operational, financial, and clinical challenges on top of workforce scarcity. Payers are challenged with rising healthcare costs and shrinking margins. Payers, providers, and policymakers seek ways to curb these expenditures. Population health management (PHM) software that enables cost containment strategies, such as waste reduction, care coordination, and preventative care initiatives, becomes essential in this context.

Healthcare reimbursement policies are moving away from traditional fee-for-service models toward value-based arrangements, such as pay-for-performance and bundled payments. This shift incentivizes providers to improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs, driving the need for population health management (PHM) tools that support these initiatives. Evolving PHM models strive to address patient health needs across the care continuum, with timely interventions targeting populations with diverse risk groups, aiming preventive health and quality care management aligned with value-based care and personalized healthcare goals.

Growth Opportunity Universe in Population Health Management



Growth Opportunity 1: AI, Gen AI, and Machine Learning

Growth Opportunity 2: Value-based Care in the United States and Europe

Growth Opportunity 3: Healthcare Transformation in the Middle East Growth Opportunity 4: Social Determinants of Health (SDoH)

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in Population Health Management



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Population Health Management (PHM) Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Population Health Management



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Application and Solution Type

PHM Market Size by Application Segment

PHM Applications: Current Adoption Maturity and Future Potential

Segmentation by End User

Segmentation by Region

Population Health Management Framework

PHM: Key Use Cases

Why Do Providers Need Population Health Management?

Why Do Payers Need Population Health Management?

Population Health Management for Public Health Organizations

AI-powered Predictive Analytics Is a Catalyst for Data-driven Healthcare

Value-based Care and Population Health Management

Quality & Performance Measures Reporting

Voice of Consumers: Investment Priorities of Healthcare Leaders Voice of Vendor Key Opinion Leaders

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Population Health Management



Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Population Health Management



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application: Benchmarking the Strategic Attractiveness per Segment

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Solution Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Analysis of PHM Solution Attractiveness

Results: Regional Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Overview Key Company Profiles

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Software



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Services



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis

Best Practice Recognition in Population Health Management

