This research service provides an overview of the global PHM market, including a detailed analysis of its applications, namely data and analytics, care management, performance and quality management, and advisory services. Discussions include industry challenges, drivers, and restraints as well as a revenue forecast for each application area. The study period is 2023 to 2029.
Healthcare providers worldwide struggle with operational, financial, and clinical challenges on top of workforce scarcity. Payers are challenged with rising healthcare costs and shrinking margins. Payers, providers, and policymakers seek ways to curb these expenditures. Population health management (PHM) software that enables cost containment strategies, such as waste reduction, care coordination, and preventative care initiatives, becomes essential in this context.
Healthcare reimbursement policies are moving away from traditional fee-for-service models toward value-based arrangements, such as pay-for-performance and bundled payments. This shift incentivizes providers to improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs, driving the need for population health management (PHM) tools that support these initiatives. Evolving PHM models strive to address patient health needs across the care continuum, with timely interventions targeting populations with diverse risk groups, aiming preventive health and quality care management aligned with value-based care and personalized healthcare goals.
Growth Opportunity Universe in Population Health Management
Growth Opportunity 1: AI, Gen AI, and Machine Learning Growth Opportunity 2: Value-based Care in the United States and Europe Growth Opportunity 3: Healthcare Transformation in the Middle East Growth Opportunity 4: Social Determinants of Health (SDoH)
Scope of Analysis Segmentation by Application and Solution Type PHM Market Size by Application Segment PHM Applications: Current Adoption Maturity and Future Potential Segmentation by End User Segmentation by Region Population Health Management Framework PHM: Key Use Cases Why Do Providers Need Population Health Management? Why Do Payers Need Population Health Management? Population Health Management for Public Health Organizations AI-powered Predictive Analytics Is a Catalyst for Data-driven Healthcare Value-based Care and Population Health Management Quality & Performance Measures Reporting Voice of Consumers: Investment Priorities of Healthcare Leaders Voice of Vendor Key Opinion Leaders
is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
