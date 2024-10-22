Bybit X Block Scholes Derivatives Report Picks Up Underlying BTC Volatility Signals Despite Surge In Spot Price

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with Blocks Scholes, captures the pulse of underlying currents of options in its latest derivatives report. The in-depth report offers a comprehensive view of BTC's implied price volatility beneath the recent price surge in BTC spot prices on the surface.

The findings suggest the positive movements in BTC spot places did not translate directly to the derivatives market, and short-term volatility lurks as investors are now holding out for the U.S. election results before acting on the current bullish trends. It also showed BTC's dominance over ETH in traders' positioning.

Key Insights:

Futures movements lag behind Perps: The modest increase in futures open interest has not matched the recent notable bullish movements of BTC spot prices, and the market has yet to see the levels prior to the option expiration in late Sep.

Perps ride the bull run: By contract, perpetual swap open interest has been on the rise reaching a new high in months. Spikes in trading activities and increased participation in perpetual contracts mirrored the optimism in the recent rally.

Election suspense in BTC Options Volatility: The relative stability of short-term options does not signal significant price chances for BTC in the near term, but tension tied to the uncertainty of the U.S. election could trigger movements post-result, which has shown a bigger effect on BTC volatility than the recent surge in spot prices.

