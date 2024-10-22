Boohai Launches New Music From The Legendary Bron Yr Aur Cottage

(MENAFN- Pressat) Boohai is thrilled to announce the release of their debut album 'Entropy for beginners', recorded at Bron Yr Aur , one of the most legendary rock 'n' roll locations on the planet. Renowned for its association with Led Zeppelin , this historic cottage serves as the perfect backdrop for Boohai's new music, marking a significant moment in the artist's career and the broader landscape.

This release is particularly special, coinciding with the first visit in over 50 years by Jimmy Page , the iconic guitarist of Led Zeppelin, who famously retreated to the cottage for inspiration. The energy and history of Bron Yr Aur infuse this new music with a unique vibrancy, making it a must-listen for rock fans worldwide.

Boohai collaborated with Grammy Award winner Chance McCoy and drumming legend Bev Bevan , known for his work with ELO , Black Sabbath , and The Move . The album also features contributions from several other unnamed musicians, whose illustrious careers hint at the calibre of talent involved. Rumours abound that even Jimmy himself may have added his legendary touch to this project whilst he visited, though the details remain tantalizingly under wraps.

Having already shared this music with the world, Boohai is excited to see the response it generates. The release is already making waves, with over 50,000 streams on Spotify in just 8 weeks and rave reviews pouring in globally. The track“Hear Me Calling” has also received airplay on BBC Radio 6 , further amplifying its impact in the UK.

Social Media:

Chance McCoy

Limited edition coloured vinyl

Or go to and search 'boohai'

Website:

Label services and marketing

PR