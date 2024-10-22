Labour Minister Holds Meeting With Palestinian Envoy

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met with Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar H E Faiz Majed Abu Rab. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the labour sector and explored strategies to support and further develop these ties.

