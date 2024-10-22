عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Labour Minister Holds Meeting With Palestinian Envoy

Labour Minister Holds Meeting With Palestinian Envoy


10/22/2024 1:02:33 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met with Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar H E Faiz Majed Abu Rab. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the labour sector and explored strategies to support and further develop these ties.

MENAFN22102024000063011010ID1108804932


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search