Qatar Participates In ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: The State of Qatar, represented by the Civil Authority, participated in the opening of the 16th ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) , organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The is being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 21 to 25, 2024, with the participation of numerous countries, international organizations, and aviation experts and specialists. The Qatari delegation at the conference is headed by acting president of the General Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Al Hajr.

The ICAN event is the largest international event of its kind for negotiations and discussions on air transport matters. It provides participants with an important opportunity to learn about current trends and issues in the aviation industry and to exchange expertise in the field. Additionally, the event offers opportunities to negotiate air services agreements on a bilateral or multilateral basis between participating country delegations, aimed at keeping pace with the rapid developments in the global air transport industry.