Special Envoy Of Foreign Minister Meets US Lawmakers
Date
10/22/2024 1:02:33 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with a delegation of senior officials from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, currently visiting the country. The meeting dealt with a number of issues of joint interest, particularly enhancing peace and stability in Afghanistan.
MENAFN22102024000063011010ID1108804929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.