Special Envoy Of Foreign Minister Meets US Lawmakers

Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with a delegation of senior officials from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, currently visiting the country. The meeting dealt with a number of issues of joint interest, particularly enhancing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

