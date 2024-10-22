Extension Of The Term Of Office Of The Members Of The Management Board Of Liven AS

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The contracts of the members of the management board of Liven AS, Andero Laur (chairman) and Mihkel Simson, were amended on 21 October 2024 on the mandate of the supervisory board of Liven AS. The term of office of both members of the management board expires on 30 August 2027.

