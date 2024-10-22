Blanc By Vineeth K Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blanc

Vineeth K's Residential House Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Blanc by Vineeth K as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This award celebrates the exceptional creativity, innovation, and functionality of Blanc, positioning it as a standout design within the industry.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design community, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. Blanc's recognition highlights its practical benefits for users and stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation in the field of residential house design.Blanc masterfully combines contemporary colonial style with an open and ethereal aesthetic, creating a pure work of art that seamlessly blends with neutral tones to provide a peaceful and positive ambiance. The design not only embodies the minimalism of the space but also exudes luxury and elegance in its style, showcasing a harmonious fusion of the past and present.This prestigious recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a motivation for Vineeth K and the Dematrix Architects team to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence and innovation. It inspires future projects that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and the enhancement of people's lives through thoughtful and creative interior spaces.Interested parties may learn more about Blanc and its award-winning design at:About Vineeth KVineeth K is a co-founder of Dematrix, a creative studio based in Kannur, Kerala, India, specializing in architecture, interior, product design, and landscaping. Along with co-founder Ar. Fairooz Aman, Vineeth K leads a team focused on versatile solutions that prioritize user needs, context, and materiality. Their designs are characterized by creativity, originality, and the ability to enrich and transform people's lives through a future-forward approach fused with expert craftsmanship.About Dematrix ArchitectsDematrix is a creative studio based in Kannur, Kerala, India, specializing in architecture, interior design, and landscaping. Founded by Ar. Vineeth K and Ar. Fairooz Aman, Dematrix is known for its versatility in solving intricate programs, understanding user needs, context, and materiality holistically. The studio demonstrates a strong sensitivity to time management, highlighting the detail qualities of their projects and the environment. Dematrix focuses on designs that are creative, original in concept, and, above all, enrich and transform people's lives, fusing a future-forward view of purpose and design with a strong team of experts to create a new life in society.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that showcase creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges the designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being within the specific category of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. The criteria for this category include innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.