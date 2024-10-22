QFC To Host 20Th Corporate Registers Forum 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, is hosting the 20th Corporate Registers Forum 2024 from Tuesday to Thursday, 4 - 7 November 2024, at the Le Royal Méridien Doha, Qatar. This marks the first time the prestigious will be held in Qatar, underscoring the country's expanding role in the global business community.

The CRF Conference is an annual event hosted in a different country every year, attracting participants from around the globe. It serves as a for registries to stay informed about the latest developments in corporate business registers, share knowledge and insights, and network with peers.

Under the theme“Innovative Registries – Business Enablers of the Future,” the conference will explore the crucial role of registries in fostering business growth and adaptation amid rapidly changing economic and technological landscapes.

Nasser Al Taweel, Deputy CEO, Chief Legal Officer, QFC, highlighted the event's significance for Qatar's business environment, stating,“We are proud to bring this prestigious event to Qatar, which opens a unique opportunity to strengthen international business connections.

This conference enables engagement between local organisations and global thought leaders and presents insights on best practices in corporate governance.

Our commitment to nurturing a dynamic and transparent business environment aligns perfectly with objectives of Corporate Registers Forum. By hosting this event in Qatar, we aim to enhance capabilities of our business environment and foster a culture of transparency and innovation.”