'Amir's Visit An Opportunity To Discuss Pivotal Issues Related To Regional Stability'

Rome: of Defence of the Italian Republic H E Guido Crosetto affirmed that the visit by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Italy is fundamental for the Italy-Qatar relationship, as it marks a decades-long relation that has intensified and increased over the last few years.

He explained that this visit comes at a sensitive time, providing an opportunity to discuss pivotal issues related to regional stability, bringing peace, and preventing the escalation of conflicts, which makes it even more significant compared to previous visits.

He noted that recent events highlighted the importance of Qatari contributions, which are equivalent in impact to the strategic cooperation and dialogue between Qatar and NATO.

He affirmed that this cooperation is based on strong relations with several countries, primarily the United States and Italy. Minister Crosetto stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to end conflicts in the Middle East, acknowledging the vital role Qatar has played in this regard. He expressed gratitude to H H the Amir for his continuous efforts to maintain peace in the region, especially in light of recent events where Qatar has contributed to saving lives and attempting to halt conflicts, at a time when nobody seems to be interested in it.

He also noted that Qatar and Italy were among the first countries to work together aboard the Italian ship 'Volcano' to provide humanitarian aid, particularly to injured Palestinians, with both sides working hand in hand, stressing that this cooperation serves as a model for what can be achieved in the future.

The Italian Minister of Defence concluded by expressing hope for a lasting solution that guarantees the two-state solution, affirming that Qatar and Italy will be in the first row to support the kick-off of the Palestinian State and ensure security in the region.