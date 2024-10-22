Indian Security Forces Gun Down Five Armed Rebels

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (NNN-PTI) – Indian security forces killed five armed rebels, popularly known as Naxals, in the western state of Maharashtra, yesterday, confirmed.

An encounter between security forces and armed rebels took place in Maharashtra's forest district of Gadchiroli. A search operation was ongoing in the area, police said.

Five Naxalites were killed, after they opened fire at security forces, and the process of identifying the dead Naxalites was ongoing, police said.

Gadchiroli is one of the hotbeds of Naxals operating in India.– NNN-PTI