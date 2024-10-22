Indian Security Forces Gun Down Five Armed Rebels
Date
10/22/2024 12:09:40 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (NNN-PTI) – Indian security forces killed five armed rebels, popularly known as Naxals, in the western state of Maharashtra, yesterday, Police confirmed.
An encounter between security forces and armed rebels took place in Maharashtra's forest district of Gadchiroli. A search operation was ongoing in the area, police said.
Five Naxalites were killed, after they opened fire at security forces, and the process of identifying the dead Naxalites was ongoing, police said.
Gadchiroli is one of the hotbeds of Naxals operating in India.– NNN-PTI
MENAFN22102024000200011047ID1108804813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.