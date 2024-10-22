Putin, Serbia's Vucic Affirm Strong Ties In First Call In Over Two Years

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BELGRADE, Oct 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, revealed yesterday that, he had a friendly and personal conversation with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, marking their first phone call in over two and a half years.

In a statement shared on social media, Vucic reiterated Serbia's stance on maintaining independence in its foreign policy, including its decision not to impose sanctions on Russia.“Some will criticise me for this, but Serbia is a sovereign and independent country that makes its own decisions,” Vucic said.

Describing the ten-minute call as cordial, Vucic said, they spoke as“long-time acquaintances and friends,” with Putin adding a personal touch that he appreciated. According to Vucic, Putin reiterated his stance, saying twice during the conversation:“What is good for Serbia is good for Russia, and what is good for the Serbian people is good for the Russian people.”

Vucic acknowledged Serbia's difficult geopolitical position, citing international pressure to align with broader European sanctions. However, he emphasised that, Serbia has maintained its independence in decision-making.

The phone call coincided with the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Belgrade's liberation in World War II. The central event, held on Sunday, included the national anthems of Serbia and Russia and was attended by Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.


