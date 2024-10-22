University Hospitals In The UK Join Homerton Healthcare's Public Cloud Service From Sectra--Enhances Collaboration For Improved Care

Since 2015, BHRUT has been using Sectra's radiology solution. Operating from King George Hospital in Ilford and Queen's Hospital in Romford, BHRUT serves the communities of Barking, Dagenham, Havering, and Redbridge in East London and Essex. As a part of the same hospital region as Homerton Healthcare-which adopted Sectra's cloud service in 2023-BHRUT collaborates continuously with Homerton.

"We cooperate extensively with Homerton to ensure the patients in our region receive timely care, and therefore see huge benefits of further facilitating that collaboration. By having a joint Sectra solution, our radiologists will have immediate access to each other's images and patient data, which will make it easier for us to collaborate around patient cases," says David Newey, Interim Chief Digital Transformation Officer at BHRUT.

Sectra will provide BHRUT with a fully managed cloud service and continuously monitor, optimize, and upgrade the solution, as well as provide 24/7 support to ensure a smooth experience over time. This will create a comprehensive system at BHRUT, designed to accommodate potential growth as volumes increase and as potential expansion into other specialties is explored.



"As Sectra takes responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the system, the resilience of the service we provide to our patients will improve, whilst our maintenance overhead will be reduced," Newey adds.

The contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year and BHRUT will initially use the modules for radiology and breast imaging.

"An increasing number of hospitals are transitioning to cloud-based solutions to enhance security and reduce IT burdens. This shift addresses the widespread challenge of shortages in IT staff required to manage hospital systems. Therefore, we are proud to provide BHRUT with a solution that relieves this significant burden. We are looking forward to continuing to support them and to enhance their cooperation with Homerton for improved patient care in the region," says Jane Rendall, managing director for Sectra UK and Ireland.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS" .

