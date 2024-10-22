Bahraich Violence: UP Govt Says 'No Action On Demolition Notices' Amid Supreme Court Review

(MENAFN- Live Mint) UP has assured the Supreme Court that authorities won't take any action till Wednesday on demolition notices issued against some buildings belonging to persons allegedly involved in the October 13 Bahraich violence in the state, ANI reported.

The Supreme Court has scheduled to hear on Wednesday a plea from three individuals accused in the Bahraich communal violence case challenging demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, PTI reported.

Senior advocate C U Singh presented the request for an urgent hearing to a bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan.

“This is an application by three persons who are recipients of demolition notices. The state government has given only three days to respond to the notices,” Singh told the bench.

Singh submitted that petitioner No.1's father and brothers have surrendered, and notices were purportedly issued on October 17 and posted on the 18th evening.“We sought hearing on Sunday, but that did not happen,” he added.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the court that the Allahabad High Court is seized of the matter and has given 15 days time to respond to the notice, PTI reported.

The bench then said,“If they (UP govt) want to take risk of flouting our order, it's their choice.”

The counsel for the petitioners said the high court had granted no protection.

The apex court then asked the ASG not to take any action until Wednesday and posted the matter for hearing.

Earlier on Monday, UP Police filed another FIR related to the recent communal violence in Mahrajganj, naming seven individuals, including an office bearer of the BJYM's city unit, on charges of rioting and more, following a complaint from BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh.

This marks the 12th FIR registered in connection with the Mahrajganj violence case. The unrest began after 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead on October 13 during a dispute over loud music at a Durga idol immersion procession, triggering communal violence, arson, and vandalism.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, succumbed to gunshot wounds following an inter-faith dispute over loud music being played outside a place of worship in Maharajganj on Sunday. The incident sparked communal violence, resulting in arson and vandalism in the area, as well as a four-day suspension of internet services.

