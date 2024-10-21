Minesto Takes Part In High-Level Energy Transition Conference And Exhibition, Enlit Europe 2024, In Milan
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto is participating in one of the biggest international energy conferences, Enlit Europe 2024 taking place in Milan. The exhibition and conference, hosting 700+ international best-in-class technologies supporting energy transition, is held at Fiera Milano di Rho in Milan, Italy this year from 22 - 24 October.
The presence of Minesto is strong at Enlit Europe, with CEO Dr Martin Edlund delivering presentations at two sessions on innovation, as well as speaking at the high-level panel session `Next Generation of Renewables' on how Minesto's technology contributes to the global energy transition agenda. There will also be a Minesto booth at the exhibition, including a Dragon Class scale model and information about the unique technology.
Minesto's participation at Enlit Milan aims to establish new relationships and strengthen established partnerships with high-level stakeholders in the energy industry.
Welcome to meet Minesto onsite in Milano, exhibition stand 7.E58.
For program, please see Enlit Europe 22-24 October 2024 - Energy Transition Event
