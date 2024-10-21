عربي


Boliden Q3 2024: High Production, Stronger Results


10/21/2024 11:17:12 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our mine production during the quarter has been good. Just like last quarter, our Finnish smelters are producing very well," -
Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Financials


  • Revenues: SEK 22,193 m (19,396)


  • Operating profit: SEK 3,165 m (1,912)


  • Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 2,999 m (1,940)


  • Free cash flow: SEK -495 m (-1,200)


  • earnings per share: SEK 8.34 (4.96)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights


  • Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 2,999 m (1,940)


  • Free cash flow was SEK -495 m (-1,200)


  • Improved prices and terms


  • Improved production in both Mines and Smelters


  • Record milled volume in Garpenberg


  • The expansion projects in the Boliden Area and Odda as well as the dam project in Aitik are close to completion
  • The construction of a new tankhouse in Rönnskär and paste and dewatering facilities in the Boliden Area are on track


  • Preparations ongoing to restart mine production in Tara

The Interim Report will be presented via webcast/conference call on Tuesday, October 22 at 09:30 (CEST). Information is available at .

For further information, please contact:
Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
+46 70
291 57 80
[email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CEST on October 22, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4054222

The following files are available for download:

Report

Press release

SOURCE Boliden

PR Newswire

