Boliden Q3 2024: High Production, Stronger Results

Financials











Revenues: SEK 22,193 m (19,396)







Operating profit: SEK 3,165 m (1,912)







Operating excl. PIR*: SEK 2,999 m (1,940)







Free cash flow: SEK -495 m (-1,200)





per share: SEK 8.34 (4.96)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights









Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 2,999 m (1,940)







Free cash flow was SEK -495 m (-1,200)







Improved prices and terms







Improved production in both Mines and Smelters







Record milled volume in Garpenberg







The expansion projects in the Boliden Area and Odda as well as the dam project in Aitik are close to completion



The construction of a new tankhouse in Rönnskär and paste and dewatering facilities in the Boliden Area are on track





Preparations ongoing to restart mine production in Tara

The Interim Report will be presented via webcast/conference call on Tuesday, October 22 at 09:30 (CEST). Information is available at .

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark

Director Investor Relations

+46 70

291 57 80

[email protected]



This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CEST on October 22, 2024.

