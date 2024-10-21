Innofactor Plc: Cancellation Of Treasury Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Total number of rights and capital, on October 22, 2024, at 9:00 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc has decided to cancel a total of 554,372 Innofactor shares currently owned by the Company. The treasury shares to be cancelled were acquired within the Company's of own shares announced by the Company on July 20, 2023.

The cancellation will be entered in the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office approximately by the end of November. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there are in total 36,343,691 registered shares in Innofactor. After the cancellation has been registered in the trade register, the total number of shares in Innofactor is 35,789,319 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 35,789,319.

After the cancellation, Innofactor Plc doesn't hold any shares in the Company. The cancellation of the shares has no effect on the share capital of Innofactor Plc.

Espoo, October 22, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

