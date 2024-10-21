Ring Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data On Anellogy™ Platform At The 31St Annual European Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Data further validates the AnelloVectorTM as the first gene delivery vector system based on the human commensal anellovirus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics , a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize genetic medicines with its commensal virome platform, today unveiled preclinical data showcasing successful vectorization of its anellovirus-based vectors beyond the wild-type genome capacity, with durable in vivo gene expression sustained over a 12-month period via subretinal administration. The data will be showcased in a poster presentation at the 31st Annual European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), demonstrating the promise AnelloVectorTM viral vectors hold as the future of viral vectors.

"I am incredibly proud of the significant milestone our team at Ring has achieved demonstrating not only successful expansion of the AnelloVectorTM therapeutics' payload capacity, but also achieving durable gene expression in vivo, sustained over 12-months,” said Tuyen Ong, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Ring Therapeutics and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering.“By expanding the payload capacity of AnelloVectorTM viral vectors, we are unlocking new therapeutic possibilities, leveraging their inherent immune compatibility and targeted tropism to potentially reach a broader patient population. These findings bring us one step closer to advancing our platform into clinic trials and underscore our commitment to improving patient outcomes by delivering life-changing genetic medicines.”

Poster details and key highlights below:

Title: ANELLOVECTORTM Viral Vectors: encapsidating anellovirus-based vectors beyond the wild-type genome capacity and demonstrating 12-month durable expression of an eGFP transgene post subretinal administration

Poster number: P0149

Presenter: Joseph Cabral, Ph.D.



Production of AnelloVectorTM therapeutics is enabled by Ring's Self-Amplifying Trans-complementation of a Universal Recombinant aNellovectorTM (SATURN) system.

Leveraging this system, we demonstrated that AnelloVectorTM viral vectors are capable of packaging vector genomes ranging up to 5.0kb, representing up to 65% beyond the wild-type genome capacity.

An eGFP transgene verified that the AnelloVectorTM viral vector produced durable in vivo gene expression in a mouse eye for 12 months following subretinal administration. These data underscore the promise that AnelloVectorTM therapeutics will be safe, durable, redosable, and potent, helping to expand the reach of programmable medicines.

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the genetic medicines and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the AnellogyTM platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the AnellogyTM platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue-specific tropism and the potential to be re-dosed. Ring Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, aims to develop and further expand its portfolio by leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit or follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Press Contacts

Ring Therapeutics Media

Jacqueline Wickwire

LifeSci Communications

617-901-2854