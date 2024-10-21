Extension Of The Cruise Ferry Galaxy I Charter Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Tallink Grupp and Slaapschepen Public BV, an organisation nominated by Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (COA) in the Netherlands have signed an extension to the charter agreement for the ferry Galaxy I. The charter agreement was extended by 12 months until October 2025 with the option of extending the agreement at the end of the agreement period by another 6+6 months. The cruise ferry Galaxy I has been charted out since September 2022 and is used to provide temporary accommodation in the Netherlands.







