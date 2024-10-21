(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement no. 07 2024 Copenhagen – 22 October 2024 – Agillic A/S ARR from subscriptions YTD decreased 8% primarily due to clients' consolidations in Q1 2024. ARR from subscriptions increased modestly by 2% in Q3 2024 vs. Q2 2024. Agillic maintains its 2024 guidance due to expected growth from both existing clients and new sales in Q4 2024. Cash flow from operations was DKK 6.7 million in Q3 2024, an increase of DKK 12.6 million YoY. Key and SaaS highlights

(DKK million)

Income statement YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change Revenue Subscriptions 37.0 40.2 -8% 12.1 13.6 -11% Revenue Transactions 7.4 9.1 -19% 2.7 3.0 -10% Other revenue 0.0 0.0 n/a 0.0 0.0 n/a Total revenue 44.4 49.3 -10% 14.8 16.6 -11% Gross profit 36.1 39.6 -9% 11.7 13.4 -13% Gross margin 81% 80% - 79% 81% - Other operating income 0.6 0.5 20% 0.2 0.2 0% Employee costs -23.7 -26.0 9% -7.1 -7.9 10% Operational costs -11.2 -10.6 -6% -3.6 -3.2 -13% EBITDA 1.8 3.5 -49% 1.2 2.5 -52% Net profit 1.2 -5.1 n/a -2.4 -0.4 -500% Financial position Cash 3.7 11.5 -68% 3.7 11.5 -68% ARR development ARR Subscriptions 52.5 56.8 -8% 52.5 56.8 -8% ARR Transactions 10.6 12.1 -12% 10.6 12.1 -12% Total ARR 63.1 68.9 -8% 63.1 68.9 -8% Change in ARR -5.8 2.5 - 1.4 2.5 - Change in ARR % -8% 4% - 2% 4% -

Reclassification between other operating income, employee costs, and operational costs is updated in 2023 figures.

ARR

ARR from subscriptions decreased 8% YoY which was related to clients' business and technology consolidation and in line with our expectations. ARR from transactions decreased 12% YoY as a consequence of lower volumes due to geopolitical factors. The decline in ARR mainly happened in Q1 2024, while ARR increased modestly in Q3, and we expect both ARR from subscriptions and ARR from transactions to increase further in Q4 2024.

Revenue

Total Revenue decreased 10% YoY related to the decrease in ARR. Total Revenue is expected to increase in Q4 2024.

EBITDA

EBITDA YTD was negatively impacted by the decrease in revenue and by an increase in operational costs related to a one-time cost of DKK 1.0 million for consultancy services. However, with an increase in the gross margin from 80% to 81% YTD, and a decrease in employee costs, we delivered a positive EBITDA in Q3 2024 YTD of DKK 1.8 million.

Cash

At the end of Q3, at the cash position was DKK 3.7 million in line with expectations. This was primarily a result of an increase in cashflow from operations to DKK 6.7 million (Q3 2023: DKK -5.9 million).

Financial guidance 2024 (unchanged)

Revenue DKK million 62 to 66 EBITDA - 0 to 2 ARR Subscriptions - 56 to 60 ARR Transactions - 10 to 14 Total ARR - 66 to 74

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create. automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

DKK million 2024 2023 2022 INCOME STATEMENT Q3 Q2 Q1 FY Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 FY Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Revenue Subscriptions 12.1 12.3 12.6 52.4 12.2 13.6 13.5 13.1 49.9 13.5 13.1 12.2 11.1 Revenue Transactions 2.7 2.5 2.2 12.0 2.9 3.0 2.9 3.2 16.7 6.0 4.8 3.3 2.6 Other revenue 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 Total revenue 14.8 14.8 14.8 64.7 15.4 16.6 16.4 16.3 67.0 19.5 17.9 15.6 14.0 Gross profit 11.7 12.1 12.3 52.2 12.6 13.4 13.2 13.0 49.6 15.5 11.4 11.7 11.0 Gross margin 79% 82% 83% 81% 82% 81% 80% 80% 74% 80% 63% 75% 78% Other operating income 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Employee costs -7.1 -8.0 -8.6 -36.8 -10.8 -7.9 -9.4 -8.7 -32.5 -9.2 -7.3 -8.0 -8.0 Operational costs -3.6 -4.3 -3.3 -14.1 -3.5 -3.2 -3.0 -4.4 -16.3 -5.1 -2.7 -3.7 -4.8 EBITDA 1.2 0.0 0.6 1.9 -1.6 2.5 1.0 0.0 1.1 1.5 1.4 0.0 -1.8 Net profit -2.4 7.0 -3.4 -27.5 -22.4 -0.4 -1.8 -2.9 -10.6 -2.0 -1.2 -2.7 -4.7

BALANCE SHEET Cash 3.7 4.4 7.2 9.8 9.8 11.5 18.3 26.9 7.4 7.4 1.8 12.6 7.5 Total assets 42.8 45.8 51.5 47.1 47.1 64.9 69.0 75.8 52.8 52.8 54.0 58.7 55.4 Equity -17.8 -16.0 -23.6 -20.2 -20.2 1.5 1.8 3.4 -15.0 -15.0 -13.2 -12.0 -9.6 Borrowings 19.1 21.4 24.3 23.7 23.7 23.0 24.2 25.7 24.3 24.3 23.7 26.1 26.4 CASH FLOW Cash flow from operations 4.1 2.6 0.0 -6.5 -0.6 -2.8 -4.3 1.2 3.1 7.3 -4.9 9.0 -8.3 Cash flow from investments -2.6 -2.7 -3.0 -11.7 -2.1 -3.1 -3.2 -3.3 -13.5 -3.3 -3.3 -3.7 -3.2 Cash flow from financing -2.2 -2.7 0.4 20.6 1.0 -0.9 -1.1 21.6 -2.8 1.6 -2.5 -0.2 -1.6 Net cash flow -0.7 -2.8 -2.6 2.4 -1.7 -6.8 -8.6 19.5 -13.2 5.6 -10.8 5.1 -13.1 EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS Employees end of period 40 39 41 50 50 50 50 46 48 48 47 51 47 Clients end of period 114 113 116 122 122 120 120 118 118 118 111 108 105

ARR & SAAS METRICS ARR Subscriptions 52.5 51.7 52.2 57.8 57.8 56.8 54.9 54.2 54.1 54.1 50.3 49.6 48.5 ARR Transactions 10.6 10.0 8.9 12.3 12.3 12.1 11.5 17.3 22.6 22.6 19.6 14.6 10.3 Total ARR 63.1 61.7 61.1 70.1 70.1 68.9 66.4 72 76.7 76.7 69.9 64.2 58.8 Change in ARR (DKK) 1.4 0.6 -9.0 -6.6 1.2 2.5 -5.1 -5.2 21.0 6.8 5.7 5.4 3.1 Change in ARR % 2% 1% -13% -9% 2% 4% -7% -7% 38% 10% 9% 9% 6% Average ARR 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 Yearly CAC - - - 0.2 - - - - 0.1 - - - - Months to recover CAC - - - 6 - - - - 3 - - - -

Definitions



Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.

ARR: the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.

Average ARR: the average Total ARR per client.

Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC): the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of costs of office) divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year. Months to recover CAC: the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the acquisition cost.



Published on 22 October 2024

