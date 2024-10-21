Maha Assembly Polls: Pune Cops Seize SUV With Rs 5 Crore Cash

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 22 (IANS) State circles went into a tizzy after the Pune Rural intercepted an SUV loaded with Rs five crore cash in packets, officials said here on Tuesday.

The vehicle, an Innova SUV, was on Monday late zooming towards Sangol's Shivapur road toll booth en route and stopped by a police team lying in wait for it following a tip-off.

As per officials, the car was stopped during a road blockage (nakabandi) by the Rajgad Police Station in the Bhor area of Pune at around 6.30 p.m.

The police subjected the SUV to a thorough search which revealed cash of around Rs 5 crore, allegedly belonging to a person related to a ruling party MLA -- making it the first big seizure of cash in the state Assembly election season.

After seizing the case, the Pune Police informed the Income Tax Department ITD) and Election Commission of India (ECI) which are probing further, as the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the car belonged to a sitting MLA from the ruling MahaYuti ally Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In an X post, Raut asked "who is this MLA" and claimed that the CM had reportedly sent "Rs 75 crore to each candidate" for the upcoming 2024 Assembly polls on November 20.

Though Raut did not identify the alleged SS MLA (of Sangol), who could be linked with the car and cash, he dropped sufficient hints in his social media post to point an accusing finger at the culprit (Shahajibapu Patil), who had been sent the 'first instalment' of Rs 15 crore.

This morning (Tuesday), Patil vehemently denied any links with the cash booty found in the SUV and contended that he was deliberately targeted as the elections are around the corner.

"I myself saw the news on the cash seizure on TV last night. My name was not mentioned anywhere. I have no connection with this car. My thousands of workers are present in that taluka. But I have no idea about whose car it is. Yesterday I was touring in villages and meeting people all day," Patil told media persons on Tuesday.

As a precaution, police, ITD and ECI authorities have stepped up vigil for suspicious movement of large quantities of vehicles with cash without proper documentation that may be deployed for dubious purposes.