Airport Stands Equipment Market Is Expected To Develop At A CAGR Of 6.4% Throughout 2021-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The global airport stands equipment market was valued at $3.97 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4%.
Airport Stands Equipment Market - By stand, the others segment, is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.”
- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the global airport stand equipment industry
was accounted for $3.97 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Major determinants of the market growth
Increase in the global freight and passenger traffic and modernization of airports have boosted the growth of the global airport stand equipment market . However, long shelf life of airport stand equipment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in focus on non-aviation-related revenue would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Download Report (218 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at
The aircraft entry segment dominated the market
By stands, the aircraft entry segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global airport stand equipment market, owing to rise in demand for airport stands equipment for several applications at the airports. However, the cabin interior segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
The maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030
By application, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for aircraft maintenance services. However, the aircraft operations segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global airport stand equipment market, owing to rise in demand for airport stands equipment for different operations.
North America held the lion's share
By region, the global airport stand equipment market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in R&D activities, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and technological developments. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in air traffic across various Asian countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at
Major market players
Aero Specialities
Fabrication Authorities International, Inc.
Dedienne Aerospace
Hydro System KG
HHI Corporation
OEM Group Pty Ltd.
JETechnologies Solutions Inc. (JSI)
Waag Aircraft
Semmco Ltd.
Wildeck, Inc.
Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Technology:
Airborne Fire Control Radar Market
Airborne Sensors Market
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN21102024003118003196ID1108804514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.