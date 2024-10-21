ZEEKR To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Holding Limited ("ZEEKR" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK ), a global premium electric mobility company,

today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The Company's management will host an call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

All participants who wish to join the call are requested to complete the online registration using the link provided below. After registration, each participant will receive by email a set of dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Participant Online Registration:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR (NYSE: ZK ) is a global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. ZEEKR aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. ZEEKR utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chains. ZEEKR's value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

ZEEKR operates its R&D centers and design studios in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since ZEEKR began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 350,000 vehicles to date including the ZEEKR 001, ZEEKR 001 FR, ZEEKR 009 MPV, ZEEKR 7X, ZEEKR X urban SUV and an upscale sedan model. ZEEKR has announced plans to sell vehicles in global markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

