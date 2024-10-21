BJP's Protest Against Kejriwal's Corruption Will Continue: Virendra Sachdeva

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday that the party will intensify its protests against AAP convenor and former Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP Delhi chief accused Kejriwal of misusing public funds, even claiming that he removed property, including toilet seats from his earlier residence to conceal his wrongdoings. "He took items worth crores to hide the truth from the public. He is responsible and will have to answer for it," Sachdeva told IANS.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha workers also participated in the protest against AAP National Convener accusing him of misusing public funds for personal luxury and neglecting the rights and development of Delhi's people.

Rashmi Sharma, a BJP Mahila Morcha worker, stated that although Kejriwal has resigned, the details revealed by the PWD show the extravagant items he installed in his lavish residence, referred to as "Sheesh Mahal." She alleged that public money was misused for personal gains, with expensive amenities like remote-controlled curtains, several LED TVs worth crores, and other luxury items installed in the mansion.

She demanded that Kejriwal return the public money spent on his residence and accused him of wasting taxpayer money.

Another BJP Mahila Morcha official, Anu, stated that they were protesting to expose Kejriwal's corruption. She called him "a hardcore corrupt leader" who betrayed the people of Delhi. She highlighted the installation of luxurious items like remote-controlled toilet seats costing crores and criticised him for living in excessive luxury despite once claiming to live like a common man.

Anu pointed out that Kejriwal had previously accused former CM Sheila Dikshit of corruption for installing 10 air conditioners, but now he has built a toilet costing three crores with features like sensor-based flushing. The protesters gathered to inform the people of Delhi that Arvind Kejriwal is not the "hardcore honest" leader he claims to be, but rather a "hardcore corrupt" one.

Addressing the issue of pollution in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva expressed concern about the AAP government's handling of the issue. He emphasised that air pollution is not a seasonal problem but a year-round challenge.“The government needs to work consistently, with a proper vision, throughout the year to curb dust pollution. Unfortunately, the AAP government has never treated it as a disaster but rather as an opportunity for profit. Their measures, like vehicle restrictions and formal bans, are superficial and lack genuine concern,” Sachdeva added.