Bengaluru Rains: 'Road Or River?' Netizens Share Videos Of Severe Waterlogging Many Say, 'Too Late For Solutions'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru rains: Incessant rainfall in Bengaluru in the past few days has led to widespread flooding in various areas, causing inconvenience for residents and traffic congestion on several roads.



Residents have shared several videos on social highlighting the extent of waterlogging and the poor condition of the roads .

| Bengaluru rains: IMD predicts more rainfall in Karnataka capital today

One X-ter with a profile named 'Assetz 63 East Residents' expressed frustration and wrote on X,“Residents of @63East and @east_bengaluru are fed up with water-logging & deplorable roads. High time authorities take action! We deserve safe roads and proper drainage [sic].”





| Bengaluru weather update: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in THESE areas

Another social media user also shared a video from the Vidyaranyapura BBPM sports complex areas showing waterlogged areas. He asked,“Road or river?”

Some also raised questions on the condition of the roads.



One posted,“We should introspect why we are buying properties in such area where there is no infra because of brand name .definitely you would have been fleeced by gullible builders who promised you that roads will be ready by the time property will be ready for possession [sic].”

Another X-ter posted,“I think it's too late to find the solution!! Best example of bad urban planning in the outskirts of Bengaluru areas since 17 years!! Agricultural lands were converted to residential, and commercial areas without vision and proper planning. Not unlike old areas of Bengaluru [sic].”

| Test cricket: Rishabh Pant has a history of getting out in his 90s

Yet another user commented,“First of all who asked you guys to purchase that property in the village? BBMP is not able to provide good roads in the CBD area and tech corridors. How can you expect them to provide infrastructure in a village? People are buying property assuming that the gov will fix the infra [sic].”



Bengaluru forecast today

According to the IMD, Bengaluru can expect a cloudy sky today, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in both urban and rural areas. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius.



The weather department has predicted light to moderate rains in the city till October 25.

In a statement, the Bengaluru Airport added that due to heavy rains on October 21, over 20 flights arrived late at the Kempegowda International Airport and four flights were diverted to Chennai airport.