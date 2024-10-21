President Ali Calls On Youths To Shape A New Guyana, Defined By Collective Success: Guyana Seeking Partners To Elevate Global Competitiveness  

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has urged Guyana's youth to take an active role in shaping a new nation defined by collective success, where everyone can achieve their dreams and aspirations: meantime announced that Guyana is actively pursuing top international partners to strengthen cooperation and elevate its global presence.

Youths to shape a new Guyana, defined by collective success

The head of state made the appeal to hundreds of students, alumni, members of the and other dignitaries who convened for a special General Assembly on Monday,hosted at Queen's College Guyana, forms part of the institution's 180th anniversary celebrations.

In his feature address, president Ali emphasised that an inclusive winning culture requires individuals to support those who may be falling behind, ensuring their success.

“If your culture of winning is leaving others behind, we have to re-examine that culture, not only for QC but for our country,” the president stated.

According to the head of state, the ultimate goal is to bridge the gap and ensure everyone prospers together. This vision aligns with the tradition and values of an institution, which is not confined to an individual; and emphasised that success is not confined to a sole institution but is based on equal access to opportunities.

To illustrate this, president Ali pointed out that historically, indigenous people could not pursue careers in various professions owing to a lack of access and resources. Now, with access readily available, more indigenous men and women are taking up professions in the medical and security fields.

“Equal access is equal access to the talent pool that constitutes our teaching profession. How do we get that talent pool available to every student of our country? That is an important part of equal access,” president Ali said.

Moreover, the head of state asserted that success is not measured by an exam or the status of an institution, but also transcends to living up to its values and using it to make a difference in society. Living up to these values, the institution, in this case, Queen's College is honoured.

“There will be different points (in your life that will) test your strength, your character, your resilience. It will test your values. It will test everything that this institution has taught you. It is at that point that you will truly reflect whether you are a product of the institution or no.”

President Ali highlighted the outstanding accomplishments and service provided by past students of QC, expressing his confidence in the institution's capacity to produce more illustrious men and women.

The minister of education, Priya Manickchand and attorney-at-law Pauline Chase, among others, were among the dignitaries who attended the special assembly.

The Queens College Old Students Association (QCOSA) has planned a week of activities to commemorate its anniversary.

Guyana seeking partners to elevate global competitiveness

Meanwhile, president Ali announced that Guyana is actively pursuing top international partners to strengthen cooperation and elevate its global presence. With significant investments in the tourism sector, the country aims to attract world-class industries and businesses to boost its brand and economy.

“What is also important is how we are able to attract world-class industries, world-class businesses, and the best data centres. And we are not working to just get a partner, we are working to find the best partners,” the president emphasised during the opening ceremony of the Aiden by Best Western Hotel on Oronoque Street, Georgetown, on Saturday evening.

When major companies invest here, it creates numerous opportunities for the local brand and opens doors for employment.

“What this allows is for brand Guyana to be associated with the best brands in the world, the best markets in the world. It allows brand Guyana to be marketed in the top tier tourism hub globally,” president Ali stated.

With the current influx of investments, president Ali expressed confidence that Guyana will soon become the premier geographic location for investors within Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We want your investors and your private sector to come here and add value to the natural resources that we have. Add value to the infrastructure that we are building as we work on creating and mastering this hub,” said president Ali, expressing optimism about the country's future, envisioning a strong, sustainable, resilient, and vibrant Guyana.

The president further stressed the need for the country to move beyond the political culture that impedes development for it to thrive. So far, Guyana has already made a global impact on critical issues such as food security, climate security, biodiversity, and energy security.

The post President Ali calls on youths to shape a new Guyana, defined by collective success: Guyana seeking partners to elevate global competitiveness appeared first on Caribbean News Global .