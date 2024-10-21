Sorbitol Market Overview 2024-2032 - Share, Size, Insights, Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sorbitol Market

Global Sorbitol Outlook 2024-2032: Rising Demand and Key Trends:

- Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest research study by Exactitude Consultancy, titled 'Global Sorbitol Market ,' offers 130+ pages of in-depth analysis on business strategies adopted by key and emerging players. It provides insights into current market developments, trends, technologies, drivers, opportunities, and overall market outlook. Understanding various segments is crucial for identifying the factors that drive market growth. Some of the major companies featured in this report include Cargill, Du-Point, Adm Company, Roquette Freres, Archer Daniels Midland Company, American International Foods Inc., Spi Pharma Inc, Merck Kga, Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Inc and among others. and others.

The global sorbitol market size is expected to grow at 6.20% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 2.48 billion by 2032 from USD 1.47 billion in 2024. Because more people are using diabetic and dietetic foods and beverages, the market is anticipated to increase significantly over the course of the projected period. Over the coming years, demand for the product is also anticipated to be driven by its increasing use as a sugar alternative in consumer food goods. Because it metabolizes more slowly than other sugar alcohols, sorbitol is also being used more and more in oral care products to combat dental issues like cavities and tooth decay. Over the course of the forecast period, the advantages of the same are anticipated to drive industry expansion.

Sorbitol Market: Segmental Analysis

Sorbitol Market by Type/Form, 2024-2032, (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Liquid

Crystal

Sorbitol Market by Application, 2024-2032, (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Confectionery

Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Sorbitol Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

The market is primarily driven by the food and beverage industry's increasing need for nutritive sweeteners. The U.S. market is anticipated to grow even more if safety regulatory and human health organizations like the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approve the product's use in medications and baked goods. Because the nation is home to one of the largest pharmaceutical industries, sorbitol is also used as a humectant in pharmaceutical products, which contributes to the product's growth. Therefore, during the predicted period, it is also expected that the demand for sorbitol will rise.

Key questions for stakeholders and business professionals looking to grow their position in the Global Sorbitol Market:

-Which region is expected to offer the most opportunities for market growth after 2023?

-What business risks and impacts are affecting market growth in the current scenario?

-What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the Global Sorbitol Market by application, type, and region?

-Which segments are expected to attract the most attention in the Global Sorbitol Market in 2023 and beyond?

-Who are the major players in the Sorbitol Market, and how are they evolving?

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Sorbitol Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown

Chapter 4 Companies Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Companies Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

...........

Chapter 8 Companies, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix

you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like APAC, North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.

