IUST Inter-Departmental Football Tournament Concludes

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Awantipora- The closing ceremony of the Inter-Departmental at Islamic University of Science and was held on Monday here. Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer and Chairman of the Sports Committee at IUST, was the Chief Guest, while Prof. Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, Director CIED IUST Foundation, was the Guest of Honour.

Wazir commended the efforts of the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports for successful conduct of the tournament and distributed the awards among the players. He emphasized on the importance of sports in shaping the physical and mental well-being of students and reiterated the university's dedication to promoting sporting culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports at IUST, welcomed the guests and players. He briefed them on the various sports events, highlighting that many events are lined up and that students participate with great enthusiasm.

ADVERTISEMENT