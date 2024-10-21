Cyclone Dana Effect: Odisha Schools To Remain Shut In Ganjam, Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, And Other Districts
10/21/2024 9:00:13 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) schools to remain closed in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagargh and Cuttack districts from October 23-25 in view of the impending cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal.
