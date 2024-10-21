عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky's Office: Kremlin Using Fake Transit Scheme To Get Sanctioned Goods From EU

Zelensky's Office: Kremlin Using Fake Transit Scheme To Get Sanctioned Goods From EU


10/21/2024 7:10:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin exploits a false transit scheme that allows the supply of sanctioned goods from EU countries destined for Central Asia and the Caucasus region.

The head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , stated this via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Kremlin uses a false transit scheme that allows the delivery of sanctioned goods from EU countries destined for Central Asia and the Caucasus region. Intermediary companies are used to obtain Western dual purpose electronic components. Front companies are also founded to form a 'shadow fleet' of LNG tankers and to transport liquefied natural gas," Yermak said.

Read also: U.S. imposes sanctions on China, Russia for joint production of Garpiya drones

He emphasized that Russian weapons contain Western components.

"Meanwhile, the Russia-Iran-North Korea alliance has already become military and openly mocks democracies. There is less and less time left to strengthen the position of democracies around the world and we need to act now," added the head of the Office.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the British government on Thursday, October 17, introduced restrictive measures against 18 Russian oil tankers and four LNG tankers.

MENAFN21102024000193011044ID1108804268


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search