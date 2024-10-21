Zelensky's Office: Kremlin Using Fake Transit Scheme To Get Sanctioned Goods From EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin exploits a false transit scheme that allows the of sanctioned goods from EU countries destined for Central Asia and the Caucasus region.

The head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , stated this via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Kremlin uses a false transit scheme that allows the delivery of sanctioned goods from EU countries destined for Central Asia and the Caucasus region. Intermediary companies are used to obtain Western dual purpose electronic components. Front companies are also founded to form a 'shadow fleet' of tankers and to transport liquefied natural gas," Yermak said.

He emphasized that Russian weapons contain Western components.

"Meanwhile, the Russia-Iran-North Korea alliance has already become military and openly mocks democracies. There is less and less time left to strengthen the position of democracies around the world and we need to act now," added the head of the Office.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the British government on Thursday, October 17, introduced restrictive measures against 18 Russian oil tankers and four LNG tankers.