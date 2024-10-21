South Korean Shares Track Wall Street Lower Chipmaker SK Hynix Rises

(MENAFN- Live Mint) *
KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
Korean won weakens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's overnight losses, while chipmaker SK Hynix was a rare gainer among index heavyweights.
** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 30.66 points, or 1.16%, to 2,574.60 by 0047 GMT, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 7.
** The South Korean economy likely returned to growth last quarter after a mild contraction in the prior quarter thanks to an export-led expansion that offset higher borrowing costs squeezing domestic demand, according to a Reuters poll.
** On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 retreated from record high closes on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while the Nasdaq ended higher on boost from chipmaker Nvidia of a record-hitting rally.
** SK Hynix, which supplies Nvidia with advanced chips, was up 0.31%, after rising as much as 2.3% earlier in the session. Rival Samsung Electronics fell 1.19%.
** Most other index heavyweights fell, including battery makers, automakers and e-commerce firms.
** Samsung Biologics traded down 1.28%, after rising as much as 2.02% to an all-time high on an order worth 1.7 trillion won .
** Biopharmaceutical peer Celltrion, which also won an order worth 100 billion won, fell 1.51%.
