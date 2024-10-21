Viral Video: Man Tries To Jump From 12Th Floor In Noida, Uttar Pradesh Neighbours Interrupt Suicide Attempt Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man attempted to jump from the 12th floor of Supertech Capetown Society in Noida , Uttar Pradesh. However, a couple of neighbours rushed in just in time and managed to stop him. One of the rescuers still had his toothbrush in his mouth when he helped save the man.

Reports suggest that the young man is a tenant in the society. After losing his job, he fell into depression, which led him to try and take his own life.

When a social user with the handle @SachinGuptaUP shared a of the rescue on X (formerly Twitter), it received nearly 1.5 lakh views. However, when it was reposted by @gharkekalesh, the video was viewed 13 lakh times.

Social media users jumped in to post their comments on the attempted suicide and the successful rescue.

“Loss of job and financial crisis have become a major cause of mental stress and depression among the youth. If a person does not have financial support or access to the right counselling services or financial help after losing a job, they may feel helpless. In such circumstances, it is the responsibility of the government and employers to ensure financial and mental health support for employees,” posted another user.

Another user wrote,“Why are people becoming enemies of their own lives? There is so much tension in this fast-paced life that every day someone or the other is committing suicide! Why do you guys do this? If you are stressed then discuss it with your family and friends! The cycle of time keeps changing, if there is sadness today, there will be happiness tomorrow too!!”