Cloud Security Posture Management Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.75 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Security Posture Management Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The cloud security posture management market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $4.42 billion in 2023 to $5.03 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This historical growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of cloud computing, heightened concerns about data breaches and cybersecurity threats, compliance regulations for data protection, the rapid shift of businesses to cloud infrastructure, and the complexities involved in managing security across multi-cloud environments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cloud security posture management market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $8.75 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the ongoing rise in cloud adoption across various industries, the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, the expansion of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, a greater emphasis on automation and orchestration in cloud security, and an enhanced focus on real-time monitoring and response capabilities.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cloud Security Posture Management Market

The increasing adoption of cloud services by companies is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the cloud security posture management market in the coming years. Cloud services encompass a wide range of IT resources delivered over the internet, allowing businesses and individuals to access technology without the need for maintenance or upgrades. Implementing cloud security posture management is crucial for establishing a secure and compliant cloud environment. It plays a vital role in safeguarding cloud infrastructure from potential threats and vulnerabilities while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and industry standards. This proactive approach helps organizations effectively manage security risks associated with their cloud deployments.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Cloud Security Posture Management Market Share?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CrowdStrike Inc., NetApp Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Qualys Inc., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Lacework Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Sophos Ltd., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Cloudflare Inc., Armor Defense Inc., Alert Logic Inc., BMC Software Inc., CipherCloud Inc., CloudPassage Inc., Dome9 Security Ltd., HyTrust Inc., Illumio Inc., RedLock Inc., Skyhigh Networks Inc., Symantec Corporation, Tenable Inc., Threat Stack Inc., Twistlock Ltd., Zscaler Inc., CloudCheckr Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Cloud Security Posture Management Market Growth?

Major companies in the cloud security posture management market are increasingly adopting a strategic partnership approach to launch innovative products. These partnerships involve leveraging each other's strengths and resources to create enhanced solutions that address evolving security challenges. By collaborating, companies can combine expertise in areas such as cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and compliance, resulting in comprehensive security posture management solutions. This collaborative effort not only fosters innovation but also helps organizations respond more effectively to emerging threats and streamline their security operations. Such strategic alliances are essential for staying competitive in the rapidly evolving cloud security landscape.

How Is The Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By Cloud Model: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

4) By Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Trade, IT, Telecommunication, Public Sector

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cloud Security Posture Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cloud Security Posture Management Market Definition

Cloud security posture management refers to IT security technologies made to find cloud misconfiguration problems and compliance threats as well as to continuously check the cloud infrastructure for a lack of compliance with security policy. It is used by businesses that wish to extend their security best practices to hybrid and multi-cloud systems and have embraced a cloud-first strategy. Although CSPM is frequently linked to infrastructure as a service (IaaS) cloud services, the technology can also be utilized in software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) cloud settings to decrease configuration errors and lower compliance risks.

Cloud Security Posture Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cloud security posture management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cloud Security Posture Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud security posture management market size, cloud security posture management market drivers and trends, cloud security posture management market major players and cloud security posture management market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cloud Based Financial Platform Global Market Report 2024



Cloud Based Contact Center Global Market Report 2024



Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.