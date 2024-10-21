Onepoint Patient Care Notifies Individuals Of Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePoint Patient Care (“OPPC”) announced today that it is notifying individuals whose information was involved in a recent data security incident.



On August 8, 2024, OPPC detected suspicious activity on its computer network. Upon identifying the issue, OPPC promptly initiated an internal investigation, took steps to contain the incident, and engaged a forensic security firm to further investigate. OPPC also notified law enforcement. The incident had no impact on OPPC's operations but, on August 15, 2024, OPPC learned that, between August 6 and 8, 2024, someone obtained some individuals' personal information from OPPC's systems without authorization.

OPPC has been reviewing the data at issue and has identified customers whose personal information may be involved. The data at issue includes customer names, residence information, medical record number, diagnosis and prescription information. For a subset of customers, Social Security numbers were also at issue. In general, OPPC recommends that individuals regularly monitor credit reports, account statements and benefit statements. If individuals detect any suspicious activity, they should notify the entity with which the account is maintained, and promptly report any fraudulent activity to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and their state attorney general.

OPPC is committed to maintaining the privacy and security of the information entrusted to it. OPPC has taken, and is taking, additional steps to make its safeguards even better and to help reduce the likelihood of a similar event from happening in the future. Individuals seeking additional information may call a confidential, toll-free inquiry line at 1-844-218-4461 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Mountain Time, Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays.

Media Contact: For media inquiries or media related issues please contact Charlie Otterbeck at ...