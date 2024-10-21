Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The computer vision in healthcare market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.51 billion in 2023 to $2.21 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.1%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the rising availability of healthcare data, regulatory backing, enhanced processing capabilities, and improvements in diagnostic accuracy.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The computer vision in healthcare market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $10.63 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in predictive analytics in radiology, responses to global health crises, human-centric design, and the development of point-of-care imaging solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Computer Vision in Healthcare Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the computer vision in healthcare market in the future. Chronic diseases are characterized by conditions lasting a year or more that require ongoing medical attention and may limit daily activities. Examples include heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes. Computer vision significantly contributes to managing chronic diseases by facilitating early detection and diagnosis through the analysis of medical images, such as X-rays and MRIs. It also supports the continuous monitoring of chronic conditions, like diabetic retinopathy, by evaluating visual data to track disease progression and guide treatment decisions, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Share?

Key players in the market include NVIDIA Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Basler AG, AiCure Technologies Inc., iCAD Inc., Xilinx Inc., Arterys Inc., Comofi Medtech Pvt. Ltd., SenseTime Technologies Limited, Maxicareb Healthcare Corporation, Thunderpod Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N. V., Siemens AG, Butterfly Network Inc., Caption Health Inc., CureMetrix Inc., Enlitic Inc., Freenome Holdings Inc., Gauss Surgical Inc., Hologic Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Imagen Technologies Inc., Kheiron Medical Technologies Ltd., MaxQ AI Ltd., Medopad Ltd., Paige. AI Inc., Proscia Inc., Riverain Technologies LLC, Viz. ai Inc., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Aidence B. V., Deep Lens Inc., EnsoData Inc., Fovia Inc., G42 Healthcare LLC, GNS Healthcare Inc., HealthMyne Inc., HeartFlow Inc., IDentify-It Limited, Image Analysis Group LLC, Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd., Kinetica Inc., Lunit Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Growth?

Key players in the computer vision in healthcare market are intensifying their efforts to launch advanced validation software to secure a competitive advantage. Validation software refers to computer programs or applications designed to verify and confirm that specific processes, systems, or software adhere to established standards and regulations.

How Is The Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Software, Hardware, Network, Memory

2) By Application: Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Surgeries, Clinical Trials, Patient Management and Research

3) By End Users: Healthcare Providers, Diagnostic Centres

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Computer Vision in Healthcare Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Definition

Computer vision in healthcare is a subset of artificial intelligence that encompasses techniques for visual object detection, tracking, classification, depth estimation in images, and instance and semantic segmentation, among others. The primary objective of computer vision (CV) is to replicate how the human brain perceives and processes visual information. By utilizing algorithms to analyze images, computer vision can provide more accurate diagnoses in a shorter time frame than a physician. This technology enables healthcare systems to delegate complex tasks and reduce the time required for these tasks to machines, allowing physicians to concentrate on enhancing patient care.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global computer vision in healthcare market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on computer vision in healthcare market size, computer vision in healthcare market drivers and trends, computer vision in healthcare market major players and computer vision in healthcare market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

